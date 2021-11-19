An Unfiltered Review Of Harry Styles’ Beauty Brand, Pleasing

Harry Styles has been dropping not-so-subtle hints about his debut beauty brand, Pleasing, for months. Earlier in the year, the singer was spotted wearing a black hoodie with the name emblazoned across his chest; he also set tongues wagging when he rather curiously captioned an Instagram picture: "Find your Pleasing."
For Harry Styles fans, "Pleasing" has long been embedded in their vernacular, which is why the internet almost broke when the brand launched online this week. The collection includes four nail polishes inspired by "the pearl within the oyster", with glossy and matte shades in hot pink, blue-black, white and pearl. They'll cost you $27 each or $87 for the set. That's not all, though. There's also The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum, $47, which boasts moisturising vitamin B5 and antioxidants to protect skin against the environment, as well as The Pleasing Pen, $41, a dual-ended eye gel and lip oil with skin-softening glycerin and squalane.
Whether you're a Styles obsessive or not, it's been nigh on impossible to escape Pleasing's buzz. But is it just another celebrity beauty brand? Are any of the new products worth the hype or, more importantly, the price tag? I'm a beauty editor and here's my very honest verdict on everything in the range.
