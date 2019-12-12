One of the most exciting things about having natural hair is being able to transform your entire look just by changing your hairstyle. You can wear your curls out, toss 'em into a bun, braid them back into cornrows, sew in a weave, or morph them into countless protective styles. Needless to say, natural hair has options.
Today, with a new decade inching closer, we're gearing up for a more substantial revamp with a fresh haircut. Whether you're trimming your ends or shedding years of long hair, a quick cut will not only promote healthier curls in 2020, but it will also make you feel like a brand-new person.
To help, we consulted top curl-focused hairstylists to share the cuts their clients are buzzing about right now. Now all that's left to do before your next hair appointment is screenshot your favourite from this slideshow and prepare to feel Beyoncé-level flawless.