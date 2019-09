8 Ways To Wear Goddess Locs To Your Next Music Festival

One of our favourite takes on faux locs is the "goddess" style, which was created by Dr. Kari Williams. Williams previously told Refinery29 that goddess locs use various types of human hair to create a lightweight, lived-in finish. And in particular, it's the wavy ends that distinguish goddess locs from the classic faux-loc look. Your stylist can also integrate loose, wavy hair throughout your locs using the waterfall method, which requires pulling pieces of wavy hair out of each loc as you go. This results in sporadic curls throughout your entire head.