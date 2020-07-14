5 Frozen Desserts To Get You Through The Next Heat Wave

Remember the summers before your first job, when there wasn’t much to do or anywhere you had to be? The best days were spent outside: in a park, by the lake, on a bicycle, in the backyard, wherever — with a Popsicle or ice cream cone in hand.
We say more of that in summer 2020, please. While a drippy, triple scoop cone is one summer’s most iconic desserts, there’s more than one way to cool down. So, after you try the flawless, wildly over-the-top ice cream cake from slide one (bonus: it’s all store-bought ice cream) here are four other desserts to bring back those nostalgic summer feels without turning on the oven.
Just make sure to clear some real estate in your freezer first.