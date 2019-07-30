Story from Beauty

Gigi & Kendall Have Matching Manis — & We're Obsessed With The Design

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Jean Catuffe/GC Images.
We can be influenced to try a fresh, summery nail-art look by any well-curated Instagram hand shot. But when two supermodels — like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid — wear the same midsummer design, we're doubly inspired to give it a try.
Case in point: This spring we decided try cow-print nails after the design made an appearance on Jenner's Instagram, and we predict her recent sunflower manicure will get similar hype through summer. The yellow-and-white floral print — sported by Hadid in the opposite colour variation — is a popular pick at many nail salons given the season. Maybe the supermodels got inspiration from all the brightly-coloured floral nail looks on Instagram right now?
Ahead, we have close-up screenshots of Jenner and Hadid's most-recent takes on the flower-print nail — both bright yellow and somehow still minimalist — plus a few other enviable takes worth a save before your next manicure appointment.
Related Stories
Strawberry Nail Art Is The Cutest Summer Trend
Celebs Are Loving Orange Nails For Summer
Butterfly Nail Art Is Trending For Summer 2019