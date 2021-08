For Fetish Models, Makeup Is A Way Of Getting Into Character

Like the woman singing "Miserable At Best" beside me at that glorified garage gig, there were fetish models on the internet as well. To me, their heavy winged eyeliner and painted teardrops suggested that their sadness wasn't shameworthy. Maybe it was (and had always been) their strength; if that were true, maybe all the things I believed to be my weaknesses were just the opposite, too. Fetish models across kink communities never fail to put together looks that make me think about everything from cultural constructs of femininity and power dynamics to the question of how to perfect glittery highlighter. Whether we’re considering furries or fatties, doms or subs , there’s no doubt that makeup is often a critical part of the looks being created. In the many years since meeting the woman who brought her emo into the boudoir, I’ve continued to be drawn to this imagery. It’s this which compelled me to chat to the following fetish models about how they relate to and utilize makeup — be it for pleasure, play or their powerful professions.