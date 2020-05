The Irresistible Appeal Of A Yellow Dress

For these reasons and more, we’ve long been told that yellow isn’t a flattering colour to wear. So how did that all change? One word: Beyoncé. When she dropped her 2016 album Lemonade, she shook up more than just the music industry. In the video for "Hold Up" , rolling down a bustling sidewalk in a flurry of marigold ruffles, swinging a baseball bat with a huge grin on her face, she kickstarted an obsession with yellow that we’re still seeing the effects of today. "Yellow has always been one of my favourite colours," Bea Åkerlund , Beyoncé’s stylist for the video, told Refinery29. "It’s bold, brings joy and stands out from the crowd." Of dressing the musician in the showstopping off-the-shoulder plissé gown designed by Roberto Cavalli’s creative director Peter Dundas, she said: "It took precedence over all other pieces of clothing in the shot; it represented everything I was trying to convey in one look, and worked perfectly with the character’s narrative." Åkerlund’s favourite yellow dress moment from history? "Belle from Beauty and the Beast."