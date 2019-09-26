I suspect there's an allusion there to what might be coming next but, unsurprisingly, Hunter isn't able to let on. When I ask whether she knows much about season two, or whether it’s even in the works, Hunter smiles again and gives a big, animated shrug. "I think that’s about all I can give you," she laughs. For now, we'll just have to ride the high of the first season and speculate where the show could take us next. One thing Hunter does have a hunch about, however, is why Euphoria resonated so deeply with so many viewers. "We brought realness to the table and a realness that maybe people have been afraid to bring forward, particularly with teenagers before and in a way that I think we only could’ve done on HBO, and it feels like now is the right time and it was the right place and the right channel and it just worked and people respond to realness – so, I hope that’s why."