There’s No Place For Logomania In A Post-Pandemic World — Here’s What’s Next

In the past, difficult times often inspired a mood for subdued fashion but the demand for logo pieces shows no sign of abating this time around, though Tenser believes we are more conscious in our choices of labels to flaunt. "People are more interested than ever in brands’ values and beliefs," she says. "It’s not enough to make beautiful clothing, people want to know that there have been efforts to produce sustainably, that the brands care about their environmental impact, that they stand for the right social causes and speak up and use their voices to direct change."