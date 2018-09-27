Organizing your beloved beauty stash can feel like a daunting, lipstick-smeared mess, even for a devout Sephora shopper. But when beauty vlogger Deepica Mutyala needed to
tidy up majorly organize her tutorial station, Refinery29's Bea Copeland didn't hesitate to start sorting through her envy-inducing collection of products.
Armed with a budget of $400 USD and an embossing kit, Bea transformed Deepica's cramped desk space into a professional mini makeup studio. Did we mention that she also built a mounted ring light, so Deepica's videos will always have the perfect glow without compromising any space?
Watch the video above to catch all of Bea's beauty blogger-approved tricks for optimizing your makeup storage game — and get ready to start DIY-ing your vanity, too.
