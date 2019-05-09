Not everyone likes penetration during sex — but some people really love it, especially if it’s deep. Deep penetration positions, whether vaginal or anal, can feel amazing for both people involved. Luckily, there are many sex positions that work well for this. The trick to hitting your stride is all about finding the moves that feel good and don't hurt.
“There's not just one sex position, there are dozens which can better position you for deep penetration and provide a little cushion before insertion,” explains Daniel Saynt, founder and chief conspirator at the New Society for Wellness (NSFW), a sex and cannabis members club. “The best tip is to use your bottom and thighs as a bit of cushion between you and your partner.”
Cowgirl (Or Penetrate-On-Top)
In this position, you straddle your partner and ride their penis or strap-on. “You can control how much you allow to penetrate, using your legs to control thrusts,” Saynt says. “Sit back deep onto your partner to feel the full length of their shaft. Add slow rhythmic thrusts to feel more of them inside you.”
Seated
Seated positions also lend themselves well to deep penetration. Similar to cowgirl, you’ll straddle your partner — only this time, your partner is sitting up. “Take your legs vertical as your partner sits up. Extra points if you maintain insertion through the reposition!” Saynt says. Your partner can support your back as you experiment with different angles, and you can move your legs to different positions, too.
Side Saddle
In a twist on seated sex positions, you’ll sit on their partner’s lap, but put both legs to one side. If you have a vagina, this allows for more contact with the vaginal walls and offers a different sensation.
Doggy Style
Doggy style is a classic position for deep penetration. You bend over, either on all fours or with your chest on the bed, and your partner penetrates you from behind with a penis, strap-on, sex toy, fingers, or hand.
Modified Doggy Style
Doggy style is an easy position to modify for a different sensation. Try leaning over surfaces of different heights, like a desk, counter, or bed.
Modified Missionary
To allow for deeper penetration during missionary sex, you can lift your legs up so they’re resting on or over your partner’s shoulders. For another twist on the angle of penetration, your partner can try kneeling.
The Pile-Driver
This one is for the flexible! In this position, you lie down on your back with your legs over your head. Your partner squats or leans over you to penetrate you from above.
Remember, there’s no one-size-fits all here — most sex positions can be modified, after all, so enjoy experimenting to figure out which deep penetration position feels best.
