A Canadian Model On Escaping NYC During The Pandemic’s Peak

Within three hours, I was on a plane. It didn’t feel like I was giving up so much as being forced to press pause on my life. Work had finally picked up again, and then everything changed. I also felt guilty; everyone in New York City was saying I should stay put, that it was safer to be in the city than get on a plane and potentially bring the virus to Toronto. I wanted to see my husband and family, of course, but I also wanted to do the right thing — for myself and for the people around me and I felt like I was breaking my own rules getting on that flight.