A Canadian Model On Escaping NYC During The Pandemic’s Peak

A tension settled over the city. My roommates and I would try to run our errands as fast as possible, no time for trivial conversation with the guys at the bodega or the woman at the laundromat. We tried to make the best of it. None of us was working — my modelling agency had closed — so we meditated in the morning , worked out during the day, and made dinner together at night, only spending money on essentials like food and rent . As our other friends moved out of the city or back home with their parents, we were making it work, going through the motions in this precarious situation, but fortunate enough to just deal with it until we were told otherwise.