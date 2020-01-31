5 Trends We’re Stealing From Copenhagen Fashion Week

With their extreme seasons, it's no wonder the Danes have defined our summer wardrobes (we have them to thank for the ubiquitous floral midi dresses and chunky kicks) – but we should be looking to them for cold-weather styling tips, too. Copenhagen Fashion Week's knitwear game was mighty strong this season. Rodebjer's collection, inspired by Pablo Picasso and the art of the creative process, brought us cozy cashmeres and wools you just want to hibernate in. Models' hair was tucked into rollneck knits, ankle-skimming vests came in oversized crochet, and the navy knitted dresses looked just as ideal for wearing with Birkenstocks around the house as they would layered over denim and loafers.