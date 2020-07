My Complicated Relationship With Catfishing As A Plus-Size Woman

At the time, I had a crush on my best friend . She was bi-curious at best, particularly if we were in the company of boys. Having been told that boys enjoyed seeing a bit of lesbian action (so long as it was not committed by actual lesbians), she’d sometimes peck me on the lips in front of people she fancied. No one had ever really fancied me, of course, but I began to wonder if she might see me in a different light if there were a risk of losing me to someone else. I wondered if those pecks on the lips were really just her way of appearing desirable to young men, or if they meant more. They undoubtedly did to me.