I Dyed My Hair “Medium Spicy” Red — & I’m Obsessed

Finally, it's time for McCown to see her fresh-red hair. "I feel like Jessica Rabbit," she exclaims. "It's like, medium spicy to death." And, it didn't take bleach to achieve this brightness. "I feel very relieved that I didn't have to bleach my hair," McCown adds. "I thought I'd have to because my hair is so dark, so to be able to keep my hair healthy is amazing. I'm so excited to go out with my friends and show off my new hair — and also be the fieriest person in every Zoom chat."