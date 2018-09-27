We looked on Street Easy and Trulia. It was the last one out of five places we looked at; we only looked one weekend, like one day for a house. We got a realtor because in New York, you have to get a realtor, and then you have to get an attorney. So we found a realtor that my friend had used when she bought her co-op. And just kept sending her tons and tons of places to look in the Bronx. What we found was some things are listed, but they’re not necessarily available because they might be in escrow or in the mortgage process, but they haven’t abated. So there were a handful of things that we were disappointed by and we couldn’t look at. But after five houses we found this and we ended up making an offer on it.