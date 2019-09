I Went Blonde To Correct A DIY Hair-Colour Mistake

For some people, hair is just hair, and it can be fun to try out a bold dye job or a dramatic haircut . But for others, experimenting with hair is a frightening thought. The latter prefer their salon visits without scissors or bleach bowls — or better yet, they avoid the salon entirely. That's the case for Erin Davis. "Hair makes me feel a little anxious," Davis tells Refinery29. "I've only gotten my hair cut by one person, and it was a very bad experience. Letting somebody touch my hair is kind of a big deal." But after a botched at-home hair colour attempt, Davis was ready for a change.