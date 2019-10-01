Story from Beauty

Black Nail Art Is The Edgiest Fall Manicure Trend

Megan Decker
There's something almost ceremonious about applying two coats of black nail polish as soon as the cooler weather rolls in. Even if you've been holding out on the really dark darks — opting for earthy terracotta or red-wine burgundy instead — the newest trend in nail art will make you finally reach for your inkiest lacquer.
This trend is where the drama of black polish meets the minimalism of simple art — and there are so many looks worth trying. From spotted leopard to a jet-black French tip, scroll through the coolest fall nail art, all of which put a new spin on the classic polish you know and love.