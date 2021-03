Is Biphasic Sleep The Answer To My Never-Ending Tiredness?

Biphasic sleep is when you take your sleep in two intervals rather than one; polyphasic sleep is where you take your sleep in multiple intervals. The recommended single stretch of eight hours sleep is known as monophasic sleep and is a relatively modern invention. There are references throughout history to a second block of sleep, with writers like Homer, Cervantes and Dickens talking about biphasic sleep as a part of normal daily life. In his book At Day’s Close: Night in Times Past, historian A. Roger Ekirch states that before the Industrial Revolution, biphasic sleep was the norm. He describes how people would go to bed when the sun went down, sleep for several hours, wake up for a few hours to make love, say their prayers or do chores before going back to bed until dawn. In modern times, many biphasic sleepers use a different model. Checking in with the surprisingly popular r/polyphasic community on Reddit, most favour a bedtime of midnight, a rising time of 6am and a post-lunch second sleep. Considering afternoons are often when I’m most tired, this second pattern appealed more to me.