12 Stocking Stuffer Ideas That Aren’t Socks

Even if you’re the most A-game holiday shopper, stocking stuffers are usually the last thing on your mind. We’ve all been that person at the drug store on Dec. 24 grabbing those last-minute socks, nail polish , and hot-chocolate packets for loved ones. And while that dental floss you gave your brother might come in handy halfway through the year when his stash from last year's stocking runs out, it certainly isn't that fun to open Christmas morning.