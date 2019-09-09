In 2017, the consumer and retail research firm NPD Group reported that, after years of being the most slept-on category in beauty, skin care was making a huge comeback. Skin-care sales rose again in 2018, a significant 13% increase from the year prior, spawning futuristic skin trends soon set to replace almost everything sitting in our medicine cabinets.
Don't get us wrong: We love the chase for newer, cooler, faster-acting products as much as any diehard on Reddit, but that doesn't mean our wallets can keep up with our #SkincareAddiction. If you thought buzzy ingredient newcomers like bakuchiol and adaptogens sounded kind of expensive, well, you're not wrong. Luckily, frugal shoppers don't have to miss out on the biggest skin-care innovations of the year — all they need to do is visit the drugstore.
The drugstore makeup and hair launches are good (like, really good), but the skin-care products are about to be even better. Think self-heating face masks for under $10, tiger grass-infused body balms that soothe irritated skin instantly, and good-for-you sunscreens that work alone and under makeup. Keep clicking for the cheap skin-care products you need to know about (and own).
