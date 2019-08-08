8 Moisturizing Shampoos To Soothe All That Summertime Hair Damage

Many common summer hair dilemmas — like dull colour, flyaways, and split ends that refuse to stay smooth — have one common denominator: dryness. Which means, if your ends are currently breaking off and your once-blonde highlights are brassy, chances are your strands are thirsting for moisture. The good news? The fix can be as easy as switching up your shampoo.
You'll need a shampoo that's going to push moisture back into your hair to facilitate flexibility, says celebrity stylist Justine Marjan. "When your hair is well-hydrated, it's soft, silky, and more manageable," she explains.
But because not all forms of dryness are created equal, we checked in with Marjan and a few other hair pros who gave us the insider intel on the best moisturizing shampoos on the market, broken down by different hair types and textures. Ahead, scroll through their recommendations, or just click until you spot your hair ID — thin, curly, or oily scalp — and shop the bottle that will help rehab your personal dryness issues, giving you soft, shiny hair straight through the fall.
