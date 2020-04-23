Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top-reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
If you've been inside for upwards of a month, you might be asking yourself some dangerous beauty questions, including: "Should I cut bangs?" "How bad can I really be at colouring my own hair?" and "Am I going to regret waxing my bikini line?"
But there's one DIY beauty treatment that has maximum pay-off with minimal risk: at-home self tanning. Unlike past iterations of the stuff, the newest generation of bronzing mousses, sprays, and lotions are nearly impossible to screw up, won't turn you orange, and will even spare your white sheets in the process. After one application, you'll be glowing — which can do wonders for your mood, believe us. We've rounded up the top-reviewed options, ahead.
