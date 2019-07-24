The 11 Best Self Tanners To Fake Like You've Been On Vacay All Summer

Hopefully you’re finally taking all our real talk about the damaging effects of UV rays seriously. But that doesn’t mean you can’t fake some glowing post-vacay limbs. Self-tanners have come a long way since the days of turning people creepy shades of orange, and they’re available in a dizzying array of lotions, creams, mousses, sprays, and drops.
Of course, whether you’re self-tanning or spray tanning, you still need to follow the Faux Glow 101 rules, which are:
1. Exfoliate your skin first.
2. Moisturize your elbows, ankles, feet, knees and your hairline so they don’t absorb too much product.
3. Wash your hands when you're done!
4. Wait until your skin is dry to the touch before getting dressed.
Now go forth and pretend you've just returned home from a holiday with Beyoncé on a super-yacht off the coast of France.
