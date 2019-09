Eating probiotic foods — and just having a diverse palate in general — is good for your overall gut health, says Keri Gans, MS, RDN, CDN, and author of The Small Change Diet. “Having diverse food in your diet is important to overall gut health, especially high-fibre fruits and vegetables, as they can support a greater diversity of microflora in your GI tract,” she says. “But what matters most is the regularity of which you consume probiotics, since daily is recommended.”