The Sex Positions You Need To Know If You Want To Have Sex Outdoors

Outdoor sex isn't just for through-hikers on the Appalachian Trail or teenagers trying to find a place to hook up away from their parents — having sex outside can be exhilarating and wild for lots of couples. But, unlike squeezing in a spontaneous quickie, sex in the great outdoors requires a little more planning and caution.
The rules of having sex outdoors are pretty straightforward: Be safe, come prepared, and try not to do anything illegal, says Kristen Lilla, LCSW, a sex therapist. First, decide on a location, and figure out whether you're on public or private property, she says. "The last thing you want to do while having a sexy rendezvous is get ticketed or arrested," Lilla says. If it's a public space, you could be breaking the laws in some states, and if it's someone else's private property, you could technically be trespassing, so your own home might be your best bet. If you do decide to go at it in a park or on the beach, make sure the area is as secluded as possible.
You should also be prepared with any tools you might need, like condoms, lube, or sex toys. Lilla suggests going commando and wearing something that will allow for easy access, like a dress or pants with an elastic waistband. Then, once you're in a secure location, the rest is up to you. Here are some sex positions and props to try the next time you have outdoor sex, according to Lilla.
Assisted Missionary
Pool floats aren't just trendy Instagram props, they can make for great sex props for assisted missionary, too. Place the pool float under the receiver's butt to change the angle of penetration slightly. Definitely keep this move out of water, because Lilla says sex in water can be problematic. "Sex in a pool or hot tub sounds erotic, but is typically difficult for multiple reasons, including the fact that it washes away lubrication and makes it nearly impossible to use a condom," she says.
Lawn Mower
For this move, the receiver places their hands on the ground, so that their body is bent over almost like the downward dog yoga position. The giver stands behind, with their hands on the receiver’s hips, to control the depth and speed of penetration. Try this on a grassy lawn, so that the receiver’s hands have something soft to rest on.
Reverse Cowgirl
Sex on the beach is an obvious cliché, but Lilla says sand can actually make things more comfortable, because it provides a nice cushion, and will conform to your body. "But just make sure you bring a towel or blanket, or the sand will be everywhere," she says. If reverse cowgirl usually hurts the receiver's knees, try it on sand, and it might be a little more comfortable.
Tree Pose
A tree is a natural prop for outdoor sex, because it's sturdy and upright, which makes it ideal for standing sex positions, Lilla says. One partner (the receiver) leans the front of their body against a tree, and then the other partner (the giver) stands behind them and penetrates them from behind. If you feel like getting acrobatic, you could also try this one facing your partner. In that case, the receiver would have their back to the tree with their legs wrapped around their partner's body, and then the giver would hold them up, Lilla says.
Picnic Spread
Patio furniture can be expensive, so you might as well take advantage of it. If you have an outdoor table, have the receiver sit on the high part of the table with their feet on the bench, facing the giver. In this position, the receiver might want to wrap their legs around the giver to increase friction. Lilla suggests keeping a blanket underneath your seat to keep it comfortable (and possibly to avoid splinters).
Pitch A Tent
Tents offer privacy, Lilla says. But if you're camping in a shared campground, you might want to be a little more discreet, and try a classic Kama Sutra sex position called Expanding. For this one, the receiver lies on their side with the giver behind them (kind of like they're spooning), and then the receiver lifts their top leg slightly to allow the giver to penetrate deeply.
