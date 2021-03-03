The One Beauty Product That Will Make Your DIY Manicure Last Longer

If you've been chewing your cuticles every morning while watching the news, are predisposed to hangnails, and feel like every at-home manicure (no matter how many coats of polish you layer on) chips after one day, then you could probably use a little nail rehab.
Luckily, you don't need to make a salon appointment — especially if you're still a little uncomfortable at the thought. All you need is to invest in a good nail strengthener. "Flaky nails are best treated with keratin-boosting products," explains Kerrie, a nail technician at the UK-based beauty-on-demand service Blow LTD.
To help steer you through the sea of clear glass bottles, barely discernible from the base and top-coat polishes, we've broken down the best protein-rich formulas on the market, ahead. Scroll through to pick your favourite speed-recovery treatment, then take a deep breath before texting your mom back.
