The 2021 Met Gala Beauty Looks That Stole The Damn Show

The 2021 Met Gala is here, and though guests have had to get creative with the event's mask mandate, the open-air red carpet arrivals are fair game for guests to showcase the boldest in beauty.
Marking the event's triumphant return, we've seen the star-studded lineup set themselves all over the spectrum. From Hailey Bieber's lived-in beach waves and natural makeup to Gigi Hadid's gloriously retro high ponytail and graphic eye combination, there were plenty of defining moments to behold in the hair & makeup department. And while some guests took extra precautions, such as Kim Kardashian who wore a head-to-toe Balenciaga covering, we haven't stopped talking about the rest of the lot.
With the theme of “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” mostly addressing attire, the beauty didn't follow a cohesive theme like 2019's Camp looks. Instead, we saw a melting pot of personal style, some bold and futuristic, some elegantly channelling Old Hollywood glamour, and others taking a cue from the '60s mod movement.
Hair was a particular spectacle, with so many of our favourite red carpet regulars showing off dramatic colour changes and sky-high headpieces to make up for a year with so few events. As for makeup, it was well and truly all about eyes and radiant skin.
Click through for the grandest exhibition of larger than life hair and forward makeup to spark joy, courtesy of the 2021 Met Gala red carpet.