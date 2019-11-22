This Hybrid Hair Tool Will Make Your Blowouts 10 Times Easier

Between figuring out how to angle the nozzle of your hairdryer and draining all your bicep strength in a matter of minutes, the at-home blowout is already challenging enough — and that's all before you even attempt to work the round brush.
If you like the look and feel of a silky, voluminous blowout but despise the process of getting there, there's one single tool that will make your life so much easier: a hair-straightening brush, which is like a blowdryer, round brush, and flyaway-smoothing flat iron rolled into one handy, lightweight package.
Ahead, we've rounded up the five top-rated straightening brushes on the market, all of which have been proven to streamline the blowout — and spare you from sore arms, while you're at it.
