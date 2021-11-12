You’re Already Running Out Of Time To Shop Free People’s Biggest Sale

Alexandra Polk
Middle child syndrome can also apply to retailers — specifically, the boho-chic destination Free People. With an outstanding hipster-rebel younger sibling like Urban Outfitters and a sophisticated, chic elder like Anthropologie, it’s easy to get a little lost in the mix. Well, today we are shining some much-deserved light on the palace of freewheeling fashion, because for just 24 hours, the retailer is offering up to 25% off dresses, outerwear, accessories, shoes and more. (It’s the biggest and most extensive sale that the brand will have all year long — so if you’re holding out for better deals on Black Friday, don’t.)

Just because Coachella won't be back until April 2022 doesn’t mean that we can’t give Free People its flowers (or flower crowns). Voluminous dresses, leather (or leather-like) apparel, cool boots, and more trendy and top-rated finds are basking in the super-sale sun on the retailer’s digital pages right this moment... but for a very limited time only. From now until 9AM tomorrow (11/13), get 20% off purchases $250 - $499, and 25% off purchases $500+. Ahead, we wrangled up some romantic buys that are suitable for the home, the outdoors, even a party. Don't make our same mistake — go show Free People's some love right now before the goods sell out.
Outerwear

From sleek trenches to all sorts of multicolored layers for the outdoors, save big on Free People's selection of coats and jackets from its very own in-house labels, and from eco-friendly brands like Rumpl.

We The Free Hailey Wool Coat, $268 $214.40

We The Free | Free People
Hailey Wool Coat
$214.40$268.00
Free People

Fluffy Flower Coat, $648 $486

Free People
Fluffy Flower Coat
$486.00$648.00
Free People

Rumpl Harbor Blue Nanoloft Puffy Poncho, $250 $200

Rumpl | Free People
Rumpl Harbor Blue Nanoloft Puffy Poncho
$200.00$250.00
Free People

Clothing

Free People is a shopping pro's reliable go-to for head-turning dresses. From long, billowing numbers to shiny mini-frocks, it's got everything you need for an ensemble that says wow — which also applies to the retailer's offerings of skirts, shirts, and more.

Sister Jane Grandma Jane Midi Dress, $330 $264

Sister Jane | Free People
Grandma Jane Midi Dress
$264.00$330.00
Free People

Deadwood Lara Skirt,$480 $384

Deadwood | Free People
Lara Skirt
$384.00$480.00
Free People

For Love & Lemons Temecula Maxi Dress, $298 $238.40

For Love And Lemons
Temecula Maxi Dress
$238.40$298.00
Free People

Shoes

Put your most fashionable foot forward and scoop up some of the biggest shoe trends for the season (aka Western-style boots, chunky loafers and even chunkier sneakers) for up to 25% off.

Oncept Anders Platform Loafers, $298 $238.40

ONCEPT | Free People
Anders Platform Loafers
$238.40$298.00
Free People

We The Free Wesley Ankle Boots, $288 $230.40

We The Free | Free People
Wesley Ankle Boots
$230.40$288.00
Free People

Grayson Tall Boots, $298 $238.40

FP Collection | Free People
Grayson Tall Boots
$238.40$298.00
Free People

Accessories

Be sure to peruse the site's accessories section before proceeding to check out, where you'll find glittering jewelry items, boho-chic bags, and statement belts to complete your winter outfits this season.

Workhorse Stella Diamond Ring, $558 $418.50

Workhorse Jewelry
Stella Diamond Ring
$418.50$558.00
Free People

Streets Ahead Night Lights Belt, $298 $238.40 

Streets Ahead
Night Lights Belt
$238.40$298.00
Free People

Johnny Was Taline Velvet Tote, $275 $220

Johnny Was
Taline Velvet Tote
$220.00$275.00
Free People
