12 Cozy Cropped Sweaters To Wear Now & Layer Later

This time of year, knits are the true MVPs of our wardrobes. A textured sweater that fits just right, whether you’re wearing it with blue jeans for WFH days or under a blazer and to the office, can add warmth and personality to the most basic staples in your closet.
This fall, our favourite styles are cropped and cozy, featuring (mostly) soothing, autumnal colours. From slouchy turtlenecks to colourful, patterned sweaters to form-fitting cardigans, the season’s top sweaters are cut short and look their best styled with mid to high-rise trousers and jeans.
Some offer plenty of ease, managing to be both cropped and slightly oversized, while other styles are more fitted and sporty, designed to be worn in cold-weather layers. Wear your fave tucked in to high-waisted bottoms, as part of a surprisingly stylish midriff-baring, monochromatic set, or layered over a sheer turtleneck.
Ahead, a 12 warm sweaters for every fall look and temperature.
