How To Rent Your Next Going-Out Look, Instead Of Buying Something Disposable

Wedding season is nigh, friends. And if you already have more than a few invites on your calendar, but don’t want to spend your summer-vacation fund on outfits you’ll never wear again, renting party dresses and designer separates is probably the most convenient — not to mention, most sustainable — option. Happily, the clothing rental market is growing; it’s been estimated that by 2023 we’ll be spending almost $1.9 million USD globally on clothing rentals.
In the U.S., in fact, Rent the Runway’s innovative rent-not-own model has been embraced by over nine-million members; the company is currently valued at $1 billion USD and even operates five physical stores. (Who said retail was dead?) Though the American start-up no longer ships internationally, a number of online and offline companies have started offering stylish clothing rental and subscription services in Canada so we can play dress-up, too. While some are still smaller endeavours with narrow size ranges and limited quantities of stock (for now), it’s great to finally have the option of borrowing clothes when you want to feel fancy (or have three weddings to attend in a single month).
Here are eight of my favourite Canadian dress rental companies, and the standout items you can borrow from each for your next wedding, work party, or hot Bumble date.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
