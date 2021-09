Back-To-Work Poo Paranoia Is Real

During a decade of office jobs, I’ve heard horror stories that would be enough to put anyone off a workplace toilet break: overflowing vestibules, eye (and nose) level gaps between stalls, boundary-confused colleagues who insist on replacing water-cooler chat with water-closet chat. Friends have boasted of how they have mastered the art of boss-avoidance in the bathroom. This is a delicate choreography I am yet to learn as I refuse to engage in office poolitics altogether, choosing instead to embark on a series of what can only be described as misadventures around London’s public toilet network, pocket-size perfume unholstered. I would rather visit a train station privy than be overheard by Sally from accounts. In fact, over half of UK workers (53%) leave their place of work in order to find somewhere to go to the toilet peacefully. I feel seen.Women are particularly concerned about it, with 67% of us saying we’re uncomfortable pooing at the office. This figures. Parcopresis (the social anxiety condition often termed shy bowel syndrome) is thought to disproportionately affect women . As a result, some of those surveyed (18%) said they will hold it in all day, 28% of workers have snuck off to another floor and 18% admitted to going home in order to use their own loo. As well as the obvious inconveniences these diversions cause, ‘holding it in’ may lead to long-lasting discomfort . It can give you an unpleasant feeling of abdominal pressure, a distended belly, and make you feel distracted, nauseous and headachey.