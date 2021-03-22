The odd revelation that Zara's products are displayed through risky outtakes has been under our noses this whole time. Behind every model wearing a pencil skirt in the tabletop position, are five other creative poses to help decipher what the clothes might actually look like on our own bods — and we appreciate that. It's all part of the whimsical brand authenticity focused on Fashion with a capital F. Or maybe the models are trying to signal a message to us.