“When Something’s Wrong, It’s Really Wrong” – Autism Under Lockdown

Before coronavirus, I regularly fell into ‘climate spirals’, where I couldn’t focus on my immediate circumstances because I was too consumed by the reality of global heating. I didn’t fly for similar reasons to why people don’t breach social distancing now: denying an emergency eventually becomes more stressful than adjusting to it. I hate not knowing how the pandemic will unfold and I hate not being able to screen out how much I hate not knowing. It feels more productive to consume the news all day, because at least that way I’m learning something and my fears are somewhat grounded in reality. The alternative to frantic research, for me, tends to be equally frantic speculation. I can’t not think about coronavirus.