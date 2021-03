15 Asian-Owned Beauty Brands To Support Now & Always

With recent news of eight people, including six Asian women, being killed (and the fact that the Atlanta police are still not calling the attacks hate crimes), it's been an especially disturbing week for the AAPI community. I know that as an Asian-American woman, I've struggled with feeling helpless and betrayed by a society that doesn't seem to want to embrace us back. While we don't need an occasion to celebrate representation among beauty entrepreneurs, we're taking it as a much-needed moment to put a spotlight on some of the best companies to support with your dollar — that, yes, also happen to be Asian-founded.