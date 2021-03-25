15 Asian-Owned Beauty Brands To Support Now & Always

With recent news of eight people, including six Asian women, being killed (and the fact that the Atlanta police are still not calling the attacks hate crimes), it's been an especially disturbing week for the AAPI community. I know that as an Asian-American woman, I've struggled with feeling helpless and betrayed by a society that doesn't seem to want to embrace us back. While we don't need an occasion to celebrate representation among beauty entrepreneurs, we're taking it as a much-needed moment to put a spotlight on some of the best companies to support with your dollar — that, yes, also happen to be Asian-founded.
From pioneering affordable clean beauty to the nail brand bringing high fashion to your fingertips, these founders have proved that the Asian beauty experience has so much more to offer than "how to get glass skin." Encompassing a vastly diverse people ranging from East Asia to Southern Asia and the Middle East, these brands have made it clear that truly inclusive beauty is anything but a passing trend. Ahead, 15 brands you'll want to try ASAP — that is, if you're not already.
