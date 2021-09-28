Dagne Dover Is Making The Case For Denim Handbags

Savvy shoppers know that every closet needs a good ol' pair of jeans. Same with stylish purses that are built to last. So it makes sense that travel accessories and handbag e-tailer Dagne Dover is launching a new collection today which successfully marries both of these classic categories in a sartorial union: the denim handbag. The all-American jean started out as a work pant, so it makes sense that Dagne Dover would embrace the material for its practical-yet-chic line of bags. Plus, while denim never goes out of style, it's certainly on the rise again. The Canadian Tux is very much a thing, after all (and according to Rejina Pyo's SS22 collection, it's set to make a comeback this spring, so stay tuned for that).
Advertisement
As a brand, Dagne Dover has put itself on the fashion map where thoughtfully designed bags of all kinds are concerned — we're talking work bags, handbags, travel bags, gym bags, et al. The label, which you might recognize from its popular go-everywhere Landon carryall, has included many of the same function-forward details in the denim collection. And they're doing so with the planet in mind, with each style crafted in versatile, eco-friendly denim grown without pesticides or GMOs. The newest silhouette, the Pacific Tote ($175 USD), is the taller brother to the Vida ($155 USD), and fits most 13" laptops. Both are now available in the custom wash, along with the Large Vida Tote ($175 USD) and, finally, the Skye Essentials Pouch ($40 USD), which is ideal for storing whichever personal curios you don't want sinking to the bottom of your bag.
"I’m a denim girl! I love the versatility of it. Most days I'm rocking head-to-toe denim," says co-founder and chief creative officer Jessy Dover. "I have always wanted to release denim bags, and I am so proud to say that we did it, and in an eco-conscious 100% organic cotton material!"
Whether, like Dover, you're a total denim-on-denim kind of a person or you simply appreciate the value of great jeans, a denim handbag might be just the thing you didn't know you needed to complete (and complement) your fall wardrobe. Below, check out the latest Dagne Dover denim styles you tote-ally don't want to miss (sorry, we had to).
Whether, like Dover, you're a total denim-on-denim kind of a person or you simply appreciate the value of great jeans, a denim handbag might be just the thing you didn't know you needed to complete (and complement) your fall wardrobe. Below, check out the latest Dagne Dover denim styles you tote-ally don't want to miss (sorry, we had to).
Advertisement
If you're on the hunt for a tech-friendly, planet-conscious tote that's teeming with pockets, this structured style does the job... and then some. It fits a 13” laptop and has interior sections for your phone and a small tablet, with even more spots for storing the cords required to keep those electronics alive.
Consider this your small gym bag, your errand bag, and/ or your back-to-the-office bag with enough room for most 13" laptops — free of pesticides, GMOs, and pollutants.
This 100% organic cotton canvas tote works as a beach carryall, grocery bag, or picnic bag. It also fits most 16" laptops in interior slip pocket.
Made of 100% organic cotton canvas, this small but mighty pouch features two credit card slots, a key clip, and multiple pockets so your essentials are always kept safe and easy to access, be that your phone, keys, wallet, mask, hand sanitizer, and so on.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.