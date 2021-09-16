5 Haircut Trends That Are Certified Cool For Fall

If you organize your fall to-do list in terms of your level of excitement, it's high time to begin checking things off. Start with the appointments that feel like self-care, whether that's booking in for the laser hair removal consult you've been saving for all summer, a simple brow cleanup or facial, or the salon appointment that leaves you with the most obvious change: a haircut.
If you've been going back and forth about what to ask for, we have some ideas. There are a few big hairstyle trends coming out of salons across the country right now. While they're all pretty classic, it means you can take the visual you love most, and tweak it depending on your texture, length preference, or curl pattern. A few thought-starter cuts for your upcoming appointment, ahead.