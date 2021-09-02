Dyson’s New Flyaway Hair Dryer Attachment Is Weird, Wonderful, & Actually Works

As you can see in the "before" selfie to the left, I more or less always have a moderate amount of flyaways around the top of my head. (FYI, that is second-day hair with zero product and styling.) I spent about five minutes doing my full head before snapping the right-side pic, and you can already notice that almost all of the stray hairs have been tamed. Had I spent more time and used additional product (plus an actual straightener), I'm totally confident that I could've easily achieved a completely sleek 'do.