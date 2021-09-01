Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Episode 5 Recap: Like a Dolphin in the Ocean

With the three naked randos gone, Tia and Kenny enjoyed some clothed champagne. They talk about his connection with Demi, and he confirms that they went in the Boom Boom Room. “So that was, like, yesterday?” Tia asks. He corrects her that it was two days ago, and he didn’t know Tia was joining the show then. “You fucked her?” Tia says, hysterically laughing. “If you sleep with someone, they’re going to freak out if you go out with someone else!” Thank you for the explanation, Tia. In the end, they agree that they had fun on the date and kiss. Tia also notes that she will probably be “murdered in my sleep” by Demi.