Jessenia (Matt’s Bachelor) and Ivan (Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette) seem like a couple that could continue to exist outside of the show. They’re cute, drama-free, and very into each other. At dinner, they talk about the ongoing conversation about race in Bachelor Nation. Jessenia tells Ivan that she really liked how he had serious conversations about race with Tayshia. Ivan says he was pleased to not get racist backlash after talking so openly about race on the show, but recognizes that “people tend to be harder on women,” so he knows he was lucky in that sense. Ugh, this guy is the best. Jessenia says that she did experience racism after appearing on The Bachelor, which made her feel conflicted about doing Paradise. This is a wacky show overall, but this serious conversation between two people of color about their experiences in the franchise fit in seamlessly.