Quick: TikTok’s Most Viral Dress Is Currently On Sale

Anyone who attempted to buy Aritzia’s Divinity romper during its TikTok heyday will tell you that purchasing a viral item from the Gen-Z-favourite platform can be next-to-impossible. Because TikTok has an estimated 689 million active users, when something gains popularity, there are simply more excited customers than there are in-stock items. And yet, one of the app’s most viral fashion items — With Jéan’s terry cloth Alexa dress, which helped the hashtag #withjean reach more than 8 million views on TikTok — is not only available right now in sizes XXS to XL, it’s on sale, too.
As it stands, the cyan blue and the Kermit green versions of the Alexa dress are marked down on With Jéan’s website, from $239 to $169 USD, with all sizes fully restocked. Given how many fans the Aussie brand has on TikTok and beyond — 415,000 Instagram followers and counting — the viral style is unlikely to stay in stock for long. (The long-sleeved, longer version, called the Stevie dress, is already sold out.)
@moeblackx
not sponsored - genuinely surprised with how well everything fit!! #withjean #plussizefashion #tryonhaul #fashiontok♬ Put Your Records On - Ritt Momney
In addition to the Alexa dress, With Jéan’s current sale also includes three other dress styles, all of which are garnering their own attention on TikTok. The Lena dress — which features a criss-cross neckline (shown above on fashion influencer Moe Black) — has been marked down from $229 to $149 USD, while the long-sleeved mesh Gigi dress is down to $189 and the ruched Dylan dress is down to $149 USD.
Shop all our favourites from the sale, including the hugely popular Alexa dress, below.
