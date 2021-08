From Underground To The Runway: Reggaeton’s Influence On Mass Fashion

The lyrics reflected their realities: Living in Puerto Rico and Panama’s low-income barrios with cultural connections to the Caribbean diasporas in the United States. These artists rebelled against the constant criminalization and prejudices against their communities, expressing their frustrations through music that uplifted and celebrated their people with a drum-heavy beat that anyone could hardly contain themselves from dancing to. As Ivy Queen explained in the first episode of Spotify’s LOUD podcast , the Panama canal and Puerto Rico’s colonial relationship with the United States helped bring in the influences of hip-hop, rap, and R&B, which tackled much of the same themes and suffered a similar type of marginalization. As such, early reggaeton fashion was a direct product of these influences, according to Velázquez, with artists like Daddy Yankee and Nicky Jam donning baggy pants, winter jackets, and Timberland boots in their early videos, even if they were shot in 90-degree temperatures in Puerto Rico, an island known as the “isla del encanto” but offered little enchantment to its poor and marginalized communities.