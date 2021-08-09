Your Horoscope This Week: August 8, 2021

The second week of August begins with a new moon in Leo on August 8th. The effects of this lunation and the aspects that inform it are sure to follow us all the way to the second Aquarius full moon on August 22nd. This new moon makes a square to Uranus in Taurus, an aspect that promises at least a little chaos. Both Leo and Taurus are proud forces, and both can be stubborn when it comes to getting their way.
But, while squares can point to a conflicting approach rather than a clash, whether the chaos that’s possible is a sudden unexpected change or an intense upending, not unlike the Tower card in the Tarot, remains up in the air — literally. Whether you bear witness to the tensions of the stars or not, this week is a great time to think about the lessons our fixed signs offer us and each other.
As we move forward, empowered by Leo’s passionate desire to create something meaningful, we leave our sense of collective identity, only to return to it again soon. Once Venus in Virgo makes a trine to Pluto in Capricorn midweek, what we value and what we want for ourselves aches to be reflected in what we do for others. It’s up to us to rebuild the world we need, to recognize the systems built against us and how they’ve come to live inside us.
Here, the words of Toni Morrison come to mind: “If you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else. This is not just a grab-bag candy game.”