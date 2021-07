The episode then ends about three times. First, Katie tells Tayshia and Kaitlyn she has no regrets and things worked as they were meant to, then we get the usual promo for the final Bachelorette episodes , which shows Katie telling Kaitlyn that she wants someone to book her flight home. Judging by the fact that we’ve seen zero clips of Katie in a finale dress standing on the franchise's typical proposal altar, there's a good chance this actually happens. Lastly, we get a kicker that shows Tre, Greg, Andrew, and Hunter all doing fake English accents on a group date, and it’s... hilarious. Andrew explains that Greg spoke in an English accent in the house all the time and would recite poems using the accent while pretentiously swirling a wine class. This. This is what we need to see more of on this show. If the powers that be could cut out half of the “wrong reasons” stuff and a quarter of the “I’m starting to begin to form feelings that could lead to love” stuff, and replace it with goofy accents that make this people actual people, we’d be on to something.