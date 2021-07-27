Michael would also make a fantastic Bachelor, but literally had to leave the show because his kid needed him, so that’s not a good sign for him doing even more TV. Asked whether he would be open to dating Katie again if she wanted to, he says “100 percent” and talks about how a theme in their relationship was this idea of “if love exists, it’ll find a way.” Will it? Will it?! Judging by what Katie says later, the answer is "no." Anyway, Michael ends by talking about how he’s now open to a relationship again after losing his wife, thanks to his experience with Katie. I’m a fan of this guy, but also sort of hope that this is the end of his reality TV career. I can’t handle another clip of a kid saying, “Daddy left because he don’t want to see me.”