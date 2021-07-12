Introducing The Guest List At HBO’s The White Lotus

Are you looking to take a vacation without actually taking a vacation? Then it might be time to check into The White Lotus, HBO’s latest limited series set in the most tropical of locations: right on the beach. The series follows the staff and guests at a beachfront resort over the course of a week, and considering it’s the brainchild of Enlightened creator Mike White, it’s a pretty safe bet that not everything is going to go according to plan. Billed as more of a satire, The White Lotus might not actually be as relaxing as it looks.
Another sign that this isn’t going to be your typical getaway is the fact that the cast is absolutely stacked with talent, including some of the funniest comedic actors on the planet. But that’s not all, as we’ve also got some absolutely beloved actresses — we're talking Connie Britton, people — along with up-and-comers who you’re going to be seeing everywhere in the next few years. Sounds like the perfect group to take a vacation with, right?
If you’re ready to dive into The White Lotus and are desperately trying find out where you’ve seen everyone before, we've got you.