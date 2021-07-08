The Gossip Girl Cast Wears Glossier, Of Course

While the Gen-Z perspective is trendy and experimental, Tagliamonti adds the caveat that the makeup is not overdone. "I really kept natural beauty in mind," she explains. "We used influences from the outside world, but I always remind myself that these are high-school students who go to a prep school. Yes, they are chic, there's a glossiness to them, but I still want them to seem approachable. There are times where the character is just rolling out of bed, and in those instances, I don't want to give them a full-face of makeup because that's not real."