10 Familiar Comedians That Pop Up In I Think You Should Leave Season 2

Tim Robinson's inventive, and sometimes darkly comic, sketch series I Think You Should Leave is back for season 2 on Netflix. With the return of the show comes the return of some surprising and hilarious guest star performances. After the first season was such an unexpected hit, it's no wonder that these comedians wanted to get on board.
Season 1's guest stars included Vanessa Bayer, Steven Yeun, Fred Willard, Cecily Strong, Kate Berlant, and Andy Samberg, who produces the show along with the other members of The Lonely Island, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone. Not that it's a competition, but season 2 has at least matched that level of talent if not upped the ante.
Most sketch shows like Saturday Night Live, Mad TV, Key & Peele, or Monty Python don't have an overarching theme or plot.... but this one kind of does. Almost every scene is about a group activity where someone, for whatever reason, should leave. Since the guest stars are also in that coveted role of the disruptive character in the scene, they're pretty friggin' important to the series! If you're too busy laughing to open up IMDb, here's who you'll see when you breeze through I Think You Should Leave Season 2.