Your Horoscope This Week: July 4, 2021

In the late morning hours of July 4th in the eastern United States, the Sun in Cancer makes a square to Chiron in Aries; that same evening, people across the country will set off fireworks — a celebration of freedom. As in astrology, many historical symbols carry with them a mythology. Take the Declaration of Independence, which made no declarations for enslaved people, Indigenous people, or women of any race. And yet, the abstract idea of the land of the free perseveres like a bright flash, overexposing the rest of the image. Like the fact that the United States government funded 367 boarding schools for children of Native Americans under the Indian Civilization Act, twice the amount here in Canada, where hundreds of children’s remains have recently been found. The stories are only unknown to those who do not grieve them, only relegated to the past for those whose present isn’t an answer the question of what we owe each other.
While certain transits can affect certain signs more than others, the sky is one shared dance floor, one shared battlefield. This week, Venus in Leo makes a number of influential aspects, the most notable of which is an opposition to Saturn in Aquarius on July 6th. What we value, what we mean to attract, and our desire to be loved is reflected in what we’ve built for each other and against each other. Here I am reminded of Judith Butler’s Precarious Life, a missive against nationalism and toward rituals of grief and repair:
“I tell a story about the relations I choose, only to expose, somewhere along the way, the way I am gripped and undone by these very relations. My narrative falters, as it must.
Let’s face it. We’re undone by each other. And if we’re not, we ‘re missing something.”
If the new moon in Cancer on the 9th means to offer us a new way to tell the story of relation, of undoing, then good: Let it light the way.