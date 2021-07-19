The Best Things To Buy At The Nordstrom Canada Anniversary Sale

In case it’s not already on your Google calendar, this year’s Nordstrom Canada Anniversary Sale is kicking off on July 28 in Canadian stores and online at Nordstrom.ca. Everyone can preview the deals now, and Nordy Club Ambassadors can start shopping on July 25.
Don’t have Ambassador status? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. We’ve put together an exclusive look at some of the best deals from this year’s Anniversary Sale, including value-priced beauty sets from brands like Nars and Charlotte Tilbury, Nike running shoes at almost-30% off, Jenny Bird earrings for less than $60, and a kettle that can help you make great pour-over coffee.
Ahead, some of the best fashion, beauty and home finds to add to your Wish List today.
